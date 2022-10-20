Kings Island announces new themed area and rides

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTVQ) — If you’re looking to take a road trip up to Cincinnati, Kings Island just announced a new themed area with two new rides.

Kings Island says Adventure Port will open next year between Coney Mall and Action Zone. It’ll feature two new family rides and two new restaurants.

The park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is currently open on weekends for Halloween Haunt and its family-friendly event Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.