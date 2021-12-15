Kinetic deploying high-speed fiber internet to connect 4,300+ Bath County residents

Expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Bath County.

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WINDSTREAM) — Faster broadband will be available to more than 4,300 Bath County residents from Kinetic by Windstream by the end of January 2022.

According to Windstream, As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Bath County.

Kinetic officials were joined today by Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear; Senator Brandon Storm, Representative Matthew Koch, local officials and community leaders for a ceremony at the Bath County Courthouse Annex to celebrate the latest fiber expansion in the Commonwealth, according to Windstream.

“Reliable, high-speed fiber broadband is a game changer for rural Kentucky communities, and we are grateful for this innovative partnership between Bath County and Kinetic by Windstream,” said Adkins. “For education, economic development, telehealth and much more, this exciting project will provide local residents and businesses with the cutting-edge tools they need to connect, compete and succeed.”

Judge/Executive Bobby Rogers noted the historic significance of this project, particularly for a rural community.

“This is an exciting day for Bath County, and we are grateful for our strong partnership with Windstream in working to deliver this vital project,” said Rogers. “The past two years have demonstrated just how critical online connectivity is for everyone — especially in rural communities — and gig-speed fiberoptic internet access will empower our citizens and position our community to seize future opportunities.”

Brian Harman, president of Kentucky operations for Windstream, said the fiber build highlights Kinetic’s continued commitment to communities across the Bluegrass State.

“Now more than ever, access to dependable, high-speed broadband is essential for commerce, education, telehealth, remote work, and overall connectivity,” said Harman. “Kinetic has been delivering broadband service to communities across Kentucky for years, and we are very proud to partner with the Bath County Fiscal Court on this transformative project.”

As a result of Windstream’s multi-state network expansion, Kinetic either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. Since 2019, the company has invested $193 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth. Almost 92,000 locations had access to gig speeds at the end of 2020.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.