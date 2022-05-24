Kinetic breaks ground on new regional headquarters located in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kinetic by Windstream broke ground on its new regional headquarters located in Lexington, Monday. When complete, Kinetic says the building will support operations across the company’s 18-state footprint. Kinetic executives were joined by local dignitaries including Congressman Andy Barr; State Senator Majority Leader Damon Thayer; Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber; Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington, and Dr. Eli Capilouto, president of the University of Kentucky.

“When we say, ‘High Speed for Here,’ we’re talking about investing for the long term in the communities that hold so much history for our company and also represent our future,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “That means deploying fiber, the best technology to future proof our network, and it also means investing in the workforce. We are pleased to be moving to the University of Kentucky’s high-tech research campus.”

Kinetic says it either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years, because of its’ multi-state network expansion. From 2019 through 2021, the company invested more than $211 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.

According to Kinetic, the 30,000-square-foot, energy efficient building by Denham and Blythe will be located at 920 Citation Boulevard in the University of Kentucky’s Coldstream Research Campus. The building, under a long-term lease by Kinetic, will also be equipped with charging station capabilities for electric vehicles.

“We often tell people that the Coldstream Research Campus is the gateway to Lexington’s high-tech, higher education corridor with connections to downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky,” said Capilouto. “Through scholarship donations and hiring our graduates, Kinetic has shown their commitment to both education and developing the future leaders of our area. We are pleased they will be located in Coldstream Park.”

Approximately 160 employees will work at the building which will house training and reporting for field operations.

“I am honored to be part of the groundbreaking ceremony today,” said Congressman Barr. “Kinetic by Windstream is a great community partner with Lexington. Their new offices located in Cold Stream Park will be an asset to the high-tech businesses located here. Access to high-speed broadband is key to a community’s economic success, and I am happy to celebrate Kinetic’s commitment to our community and state.”

“Thank you to Kinetic for inviting me to participate in this announcement,” said Thayer. “Economic development is vital to every community in the Commonwealth. With more people working from home, it’s great to recognize Kinetic’s ongoing investment in our community with their new regional headquarters building in Lexington and ongoing capital commitments to projects across the state.”

According to Kinetic, construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.