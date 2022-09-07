Kim Kardashian’s next gig? Wall Street investor

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Kim Kardashian has a new gig: Wall Street investor.

She’s partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle group, to launch SKKY Partners.

The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products.

The fund has not started raising money just yet.

The duo says it will make both control and minority investments in companies.

Sammons left Carlyle this summer following a 16-year stint, during which he invested in several well-known brands.

Kardashian started Skims, an apparel business that’s valued at about $3 billion following a fresh round of fundraising earlier this year.

Forbes reported last year that Kardashian officially became a billionaire thanks to Skims and her makeup line KKW beauty.