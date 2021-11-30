Kids under 18 make up 3.8% of ambulance incidents in state last year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services Kentucky EMS for Children program recently released its 2020 Pediatric Incidents Report for patients under 18 years of age.

“Children account for less than five percent of the patients seen by EMS in Kentucky. Although this number is low, we must remember that these patients have unique needs compared to patients in other demographics,” said KYEMSC Project Director Morgan Scaggs. “In addition to consistently practicing our skills to properly care for this population, it’s also important to routinely analyze pediatric care data about this group so that we can ensure children have a long, healthy and safe future ahead of them.”

To view the full 2020 KYEMSC Pediatric Incidents Report, go to: https://bit.ly/2020pedsreport.

Data from the report highlights the following: