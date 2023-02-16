Kids see legislative process through Military Kids Day at Ky. Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thursday, the Kentucky General Assembly welcomed military kids and their families from across the commonwealth for the seventh annual Military Kids Day at the state Capitol.

More than 100 military kids applied to participate in Military Kids Day, and when including family members, nearly 200 are expected at the state Capitol — a new record turnout.

At the request of a military family living in his district, state Sen. Jimmy Higdon initiated military kids day in 2015 to allow military children a unique peek into the legislative process. The event returned after two years of interruption last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.