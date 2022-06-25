Kids Safety Day raises awareness of bike safety; held in memory of Charlie Semones

There were electrical demonstrations, bike helmet giveaways, bike courses, and free kids identification card making.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Emergency responders and law enforcement in Frankfort came together for the 11th annual Kids Safety Day event at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The 11th annual Charlie’s Challenge provides safety education for children.

The event is in memory of Charlie Semones, who was killed in 2012 after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Organizers say the event is a way to help prevent future accidents like Charlie’s from happening.

“We really want to bring kids to the hospital,” said Lindsey Fitzgerald, the Clinical Professional Development Coordinator for the Medical Center. “Typically, that is viewed as a difficult experience or something that can traumatic. So we really want to provide a safe place and a fun place for them to be able to come and have some good positive experiences.”

Franklin County Sheriffs Office, Frankfort Police and Fire, and Kentucky Utilities were among the organizations involved.