Kickoff drag show for first Pride Festival in two years

Drag Queens performed at Old North Bar to start the celebrations for Pride Month in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – June is Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In a kickoff event for the Pride Festival later this month, Old North Bar in Greyline Station hosted a drag show for people of all ages.

A handful of drag Queens danced the afternoon away to celebrate the start of pride month in Lexington and the ability to fully come together as a community again.

“A lot of people don’t realize, it’s not just a celebration of sex. You know, pride is about celebrating the people that we are and the people who we want to be without judgement or fear of retaliation,” says Catherine Taylor, development assistant with the Lexington Pride Center.

This is the first year since the pandemic that the LGBTQIA community has been able to host its regular events. The Lexington Pride Center says this is really important to them as it can already feel isolating to many to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This is a re-opening of the gay community, the straight community, everyone that wants to come out and celebrate,” says Scarlett Princess, a Queen known as the Legs of Lexington. “Celebrate equality, celebrate your love, we’re just excited to have this festival again because we felt like we’ve been in the dark.”

Drag shows like the one Sunday at Old North Bar and other smaller events like a restaurant week leading up to the big Pride Festival at the end of the month all support the Lexington Pride Center and help to fund the Pride Festival.

The Pride Center also says smaller scale events like these give people the chance to see what the LGBTQ+ community is all about and ease into it.

“For at least one day, you are free,” says Taylor. “Building up to the Pride Festival, give everybody an option to celebrate us and join in our community and our celebration of love and acceptance.”

“There could be somebody that doesn’t know what they want to do, they don’t know who they are, they don’t know where they’re going, but our gay community is so caring and taking in that we see somebody like that and we just take them with open arms,” says Scarlett Princes. “We don’t want somebody to feel lost.”

The Pride Festival will be June 25 at the Robert F. Stevens courthouse downtown. For more information on this year’s events and how to get involved with any other fundraisers, visit the Lexington Pride Center website at the link HERE.

If you’re a restaurant wanting to get involved with restaurant week or you’d like to know more about the Pride Center’s online auction, you can email Catherine Taylor at cat@lexpridecenter.org.