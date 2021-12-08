KHSAA announces 2020-21 NFHS Coach of the Year honorees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – As part of its annual awards program, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association recognizes Coach of the Year honorees from each state. Those named Coach of the Year at the state level then advance for consideration for Sectional Coach of the Year honors.

Winners are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport. These awards are announced during the late fall following the recognized year.

The complete list of honorees from Kentucky for 2020-21 is:

Boys Baseball- Richard Arnold, Trinity (Louisville)

Boys Basketball- Kevin Listerman, Highlands

Girls Basketball- Aaron Beth, Marshall County

Boys Cross Country- Joe Buechler, Holy Cross (Louisville)

Girls Cross Country- Brian Allesandro, Highlands

Girls Field Hockey- Amy Elliott, Kentucky Country Day

Boys Football (11-Player)- Justin Haddix, Boyle County

Boys Golf- James Chaney, Trinity (Louisville)

Girls Golf- Aaron Beth, Marshall County

Boys Soccer- Tom Alexander, South Warren

Girls Soccer- Terry Quigley, Lexington Catholic

Girls Softball- Brittany Braun, Butler

Boys Swimming & Diving- Cole Pleasants, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Girls Swimming & Diving- Rick Stewart, Assumption

Boys Tennis- Tim Dethridge, Greenwood

Girls Tennis- Ann Tramontin, Lexington Catholic

Boys Track & Field (Outdoor)- Lad Dillard, Holy Cross (Louisville)

Girls Track & Field (Outdoor)- Dave Schuh, Bishop Brossart

Girls Volleyball- Molly McDermott, Notre Dame

Boys Wrestling- Bob Davis, Meade County

Boys Archery- Kim Worley, Pulaski County

Girls Archery- Brad Yearsley, Harrison County

Boys Bowling- Drew Ramage, McCracken County

Girls Bowling- Joe Deters, Cooper

Cheer- Beth Bruner, Somerset

Bass Fishing- Sam Castle, Knox Central

Dance and Spirit- Mary Brumley, Madison Central

Esports- Jacob Jury, DuPont Manual

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings. The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their awards.

The next award level after state coach of the year is sectional coach of the year. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections. They are as follows: Section 1 – Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT); Section 2 – Mideast (DE, DC, KY, MD, OH, PA, VA, WV); Section 3 – South (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN); Section 4 – Central (IL, IN, IA, MI, WI); Section 5 – Midwest (KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD); Section 6 – Southwest (AR, CO, NM, OK, TX); Section 7 – West (AZ, CA, HI, NV, UT); and Section 8 – Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY).

The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category and two “other” categories.