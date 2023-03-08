KHS rescues 10 free-roaming, starving horses in Eastern Ky.







EASTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Humane Society rescued 10 free-roaming, starving horses from the mountains in Eastern Kentucky last month.

The KHS team brought the horses to Willow Hope Farm where a veterinarian examined each horse, according to a Facebook post. The horses were posted for a stray hold but that hold expired.

“Several of the mares are likely pregnant and in need of extra care, and the younger ones were hiding skeletal ribs under their fluffy winter coats. All of them will need pregnancy checks or castration, vaccinations, deworming, dental checks and plenty of food,” KHS wrote on Facebook.

A veterinarian will see the horses again this week and perform any necessary procedures to find out the horses’ ages and individual needs.

But the costs are piling up.

“We are so grateful that the horses are safe at Willow Hope Farm, but the cost of vet care, fuel, equipment and housing for this type of rescue is enormous,” KHS wrote.

If you’d like to donate to the horses’ care, head to kyhumane.org/equine/give.