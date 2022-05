KHRC: All post-race drug tests from Kentucky Derby and Oaks came back clean

'Rich Strike' and 'Secret Oath' victories will stand

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced on Wednesday all the post-race drug tests from Churchill Downs on May 6-7, 2022 came back clean, including for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

That means ‘Secret Oath’ will keep her Kentucky Oaks title and ‘Rich Strike’ will keep his Kentucky Derby victory.