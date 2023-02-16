KHA says HB 75 would allow outpatient Medicaid claims to be covered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Hospital Association spoke about House Bill 75 Thursday to state lawmakers, saying the bill is necessary to ensure access to healthcare across the commonwealth.

The association says the bill would allow adjustment of the hospital rate improvement program to cover outpatient Medicaid claims.

The program makes it possible for hospitals to receive more federal funds at no cost to the state, so Medicaid reimbursements will be closer to the average commercial rate, rather than the Medicaid rate, which pays well below the cost of care.

The KHA says rural hospitals provide more outpatient services than in-patient services, so the change will help rural hospitals stabilize their finances.