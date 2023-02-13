KFTC calls for investigation into role of coal mining in deadly Eastern Ky. floods

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A group is calling for a federal investigation into the role of coal mining in the deadly 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) is calling for an investigation into what it calls the “failures” of the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act to protect human life and safety from deadly flooding.

In July, Eastern Kentucky dealt with historic flooding.

KFTC believes there is a connection between the places where people died in the floodwaters and places with large-scale strip mines due to the excess runoff from surface mines that were both active and inactive.

KFTC believes 35 people died from the runoff from the surface mines.