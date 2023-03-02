KFC fan fave returning after nearly 10 years

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back the KFC Double Down after a nearly 10-year hiatus.

The sandwich has two fried chicken filets as the bun.

It will be available for a limited time starting March 6.

The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches.

It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time.

KFC said fans have been clamoring for its return, so the chain is answering the call by bringing it back again.

KFC, which is owned by Yum Brands, is constantly in competition with its rivals to appeal to fast-food fans.