KET’s new online hub helps parents, caregivers improve kindergarten readiness

A variety of activities that parents and caregivers can incorporate into their child’s daily routines to encourage learning, and links to helpful state and national resources.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/LET’S LEARN KENTUCKY) – Let’s Learn Kentucky, a new website developed and curated by KET, is a resource hub for parents and caregivers navigating those first formative years in a child’s development.

Developed by KET, the Kentucky Governor’s Office for Early Childhood, and the Kentucky Department of Education and joined by partners throughout the state, the online initiative provides a one-stop center with an overview of what it means to be Kindergarten-ready, a variety of activities that parents and caregivers can incorporate into their child’s daily routines to encouraging learning, and links to helpful state and national resources.

“Parents have a lot of important questions about their child’s early development, but it can be hard to find answers on the internet,” said Tonya Crum, KET’s senior director of education. “The Let’s Learn Kentucky website was designed to be easy to use and navigate, especially on tablets and mobile devices. Families can turn to the site to find information about development milestones and other resources to ensure that their child has a strong foundation before entering Kindergarten.”

The early years of a child’s life are perhaps the most important, laying a foundation critical to the child’s future health and development. Research shows that nearly 90 percent of a child’s brain develops before the age of 5.

The term “kindergarten-readiness” means that children are adequately prepared to engage in and benefit from the classroom experience, according to KET.