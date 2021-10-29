Kentucky’s voter registration remains stagnant

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky’s voter registration remains stagnant, with September seeing an increase of only 0.04 percent. While the month saw 2,771 new registrations, 1,501 registrations were canceled – 929 deceased voters, 350 voters who moved out of state, 125 felony convicts, 64 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 33 voters who voluntarily de-registered.

“Don’t wait for voter registration drives to start again: register to vote online at sos.ky.gov,” said Adams.

Democratic registrants represent 46.1 percent of the electorate, with 1,640,231 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 2,495, a 0.15 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,580,200, 44.4 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 2,245 registered voters, an increase of 0.14 percent. In addition, about 9.5 percent of voters, 337,287, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 1,270 voters, 0.45 percent.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website (click here).

Secretary Adams also tweeted (click here) a Halloween-themed video about efforts to bring Kentucky’s voter rolls into legal compliance.