Kentucky’s two Presidential Scholars for 2022 are from Lexington

Grayson Kemplin from Henry Clay and McKenna Sun from Paul Laurence Dunbar were chosen for their academic accomplishments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two public school students from Lexington are among 161 high school seniors named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Kentucky students are Grayson N. Kemplin from Henry Clay High School and McKenna Sun from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. They were both chosen for their accomplishments in academics.

“We at the Kentucky Department of Education thank the teachers and families who support and encourage these students every day and congratulate Grayson and McKenna on being chosen for such a prestigious honor,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Being named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar is one of the highest honors a high school student can attain. We are very proud of them and know they are on the path toward a successful and fulfilling future.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride.

“Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by presidential executive order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available on the U.S. Department of Education website.