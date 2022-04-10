Kentucky’s Steiner runs historic 100m and 200m

Steiner runs 5th fastest 100m in collegiate history

BATON ROUGE, La. – (UK Athletics) – No. 6 University of Kentucky track & field senior sprinter Abby Steiner ran the fifth fastest 100-meter dash in collegiate history at 10.92 seconds and the fastest 200m with a headwind over 1.7 m/s in collegiate history during the Joe May Invitational at Louisiana State University.

Masai Russell , Molly Leppelmeier and the women’s 4x400m also turned in impressive performances at LSU, while Tori Herman led the distance runners at the Joe Walker Invitational in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Wildcats had nine event wins and 28 personal bests between the two meets.

Joe May Invitational

Steiner had another historic weekend on the track, featuring a school record 10.92 run in the 100m and the second fastest 200m (22.38) in UKTF history. Her 200m had a headwind of 5.6 m/s, but Steiner was still able to secure the fastest time in the NCAA this season, an outdoor personal best, and one of the fastest 200m runs in collegiate history with such strong gusts.

Steiner ran her first 100m in three years last weekend at the Florida Relays, and after improving that 11.10 run with a 10.92 run, Steiner is the fifth fastest in the event in collegiate history and the 2022 NCAA leader among wind-legal times.

Russell ran the fastest 100m hurdles time in the 2022 NCAA outdoor season with a tail wind less than 2 m/s with her 12.75 (0.7) win in the event at LSU. It was a personal best, the third fastest in UKTF history, and the fifth fastest in the NCAA this season with all conditions considered.

Both Steiner and Russell, joined by Karimah Davis and Shadajah Ballard , were a part of the Cats’ 4x100m relay that was second fastest in program history with a time of 42.46. The relay is currently the second fastest in the NCAA this season.

Leppelmeier broke the hammer throw school record for the second week in a row with a win and a throw of 213’0″/64.92m, ranking 19 in the NCAA this season. In second place, and also throwing over the previous school record, was Jade Gates with a throw of 212’10″/64.87m.

Joshua Sobota earned another win for the throws group with his discus performance (179’8″/54.76m) and placed third in the shot put (65’2.25″/19.87m).

Kenroy Williams won the 400m hurdles with a time of 50.67, followed by Beck O’Daniel in second who finished with a personal best time of 51.97.

Sophie Galloway won her event as a Wildcat with her triple jump performance (179’8″/54.76m), which is a college-best jump and ninth all-time for UK.

UKTF’s second place finishers, in addition to Gates and O’Daniel, were Megan Moss , Rahman Minor , Keaton Daniel , Dwight St. Hillaire , Siobhan Szerencsits , Annika Williams and Davis.

Davis ran alongside Steiner in her windy heat of the 200m for second place with a time of 23.25 (-5.6) and finished fifth in the 100m (11.30).

Minor jumped over seven feet for the third week in a row, placing second in the high jump with a jump of 7’0.5″/2.15m.

Moss finished the 400m with a time of 52.90 while St. Hillaire also placed second in his 400m outdoor season debut (45.41). St. Hillaire’s 400m is now the fourth fastest in the NCAA this season.

Daniel was the second-best vaulter of the day, finishing with a height of 17’3″/5.26m.

Szerencsits joined Daniel in second (3’7.75″/4.16m) but in the women’s pole vault.

Annika Williams earned a long jump personal best (20’3.75″/6.19m) in her second-place finish, coupled with a third-place finish and personal best in the javelin (143’10″/43.86m), which now ranks her fifth in UKTF history in the javelin.

The women’s 4x400m and men’s 4x100m relays both placed second with times of 3:33.49 and 39.34 respectively.

Shadajah Ballard finished third in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.48.

Logan Coles set a freshman record for the second week in a row in the hammer throw, placing fourth with a throw of 206’10″/63.06m and remaining at No. 5 on the UK all-time list.

Joe Walker Invitational

Tori Herman led the distance runners with a personal best and facility record in the 5000m (15:52.95), moving herself up to third all-time from UK after previously sitting at seventh.

Jenna Schwinghamer ran the second fastest 800m of her career with a second place finish and 2:04.67 run to lead the Wildcats in the race.

Perri Bockrath had a solid run in the 3000m steeplechase, placing third with a time of 10:07.73.

Next Up

The Wildcats will have an off-week before hosting the Kentucky Invitational on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23.

