Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set.

October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).

Over the two days of live music, you can hear from:

New Beckham County Ramblers

Barry Reed

DeadAir Dennis and Bryan Hines

Brad Alford

Jamie Crawford and Corey Hedge

Clark Kissick

Nero’s Fiddle

The Refinery Church

Coaltown Dixie

Reed Fields

Don Rogers & the Apostlebillies

Billie Renee and the Cumberland Gap

Duke & the Boys

Court Day Express will also provide free train rides again for all ages on Saturday and Sunday.

Court Day has been around since its beginning in 1794 when, according to a press release, the Kentucky General Assembly decided that each county should meet once a month to hold court. This day became an annual trading day, where people came from miles around to buy, sell and trade. Now, the festival still continues into 2022.

A vendor map, music set times and more information are available on the October Court Day Festival in Mt. Sterling KY Facebook page or by calling City Hall at 859-498-8725.