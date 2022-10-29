Kentucky’s oldest and longest running book festival returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- All month long, the state’s largest and oldest book festival has sponsored literary events in Lexington.

On Saturday, the Kentucky Book Festival wrapped up with its 41st annual event at Joseph-Beth Booksellers. The festival brought 150 authors to sign their books.

There were also book giveaways, literary lunches, discussions and panels. Kids of all ages came out for activities, including face painting, book readings, and a Halloween costume contest.

“There’s a bunch of children’s books, and also there’s some candy. But that’s not the most exciting part. There’s a whole bunch of books that everybody can enjoy,” said Bentley Yinger, who was out at the festival with his family.

The festival also sponsored a School Days Program, which brings children’s authors to visit elementary schools across the state.