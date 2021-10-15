Kentucky’s first chiropractic doctoral program soon to be open to students

The Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Campus celebrated with a ribbon cutting Friday

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first, and only, chiropractic doctoral program in Kentucky will open its doors to students in January.

Friday, ABC 36 got a sneak peek of the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Campus.

The university is ready for students to start their journey to earn their Doctor of Chiropractic degree – an idea leaders said was born out of need.

“I was surprised to learn that even though chiropractors treat about 35 million Americans each year, there are relatively few options for students pursuing a Doctor of Chiropractic degree,” Dr. Donna Hedgepath said, provost and vice president of academic affairs.

The ribbon cutting Friday brought out several state representatives who all toured the new campus. It’s equipped with new technology, such as touch screens that replace the need for traditional cadavers for training, and technology that uses artificial intelligence to give students better diagnostics.

Dr. Dennis Short, dean of the college and VP of chiropractic, said he fell in love with the profession more than 20 years ago because of the ability to help people. Now, he’s glad to step into a role that’ll allow him to inspire students to stay in the field.

“Our success rate as chiropractors when we graduate is not high,” Short said. “Our earning capacity is high, but there’s very few people who will actually do that.”

Short said that’s because many students aren’t taught the business-side of chiropractic while in school. He said nearly 85-percent of chiropractors own their own business at some point in their career.

“Leadership in the health field, confidence, but mainly that business acumen has to be much, much higher,” Short said.

He said the best thing for any interested student to do is to visit.

“Even if they decide not to come here and go to another one, so they can be armed with proper questions to ask the other institutes as well,” Short said.

He said the school expects about 25 students in its first cohort.