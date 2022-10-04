Kentucky’s Elle Smith hands off crown to new Miss USA

RENO, Nevada (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s Elle Smith handed off her crown to the next Miss USA Monday night in Reno.

And the new title-holder is making history.

She’s R’Bonney Gabriel — and marks the first Asian American woman to represent Texas and the first to win Miss USA.

Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 14 in New Orleans.

Smith was there to pass on the crown. She was previously a reporter for ABC affiliate WHAS in Louisville before she went on to win Miss USA in 2021.