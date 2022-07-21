Kentucky’s Dept. of Juvenile Justice hiring 160 workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice is hiring to help fill more than 160 full-time and part-time positions in 24 facilities across the state.

The department held a job fair Wednesday, with the goal of giving youth in the juvenile justice system a second chance.

Commissioner Vicki Reed with the Dept. of Juvenile Justice says, “With kids, it’s all about the relationship. It’s a much more parental sort of thing.”

“We don’t really look for guards to guard the kids,” said Reed. “We are looking for youth workers who will help the kids get through their day, that model good behavior, that hold kids accountable.”

As of July 15, the department reports nearly 500 youth in state custody who are receiving services from the juvenile justice department.