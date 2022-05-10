Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate trending in the wrong direction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Coronavirus positivity rate in Kentucky is trending in the wrong direction. According to the state, the positivity rate is now 7.19%.

The state also reporting 3,957 new cases ov COVID-19 with 786 of those in children.

According to the state, there were also 167 new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of people who have now died from the virus since the start of the pandemic to 15,734.