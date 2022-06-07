Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate now 12.42%

9,761 new cases reported in latest weekly update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s weekly COVID-19 report shows Kentucky’s positivity rate is now 12.42%.

According to the report, there were 9,761 new cases and 59 new deaths. The total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 16,004.

There are 299 people in the hospital from the virus with 34 in the ICU and 17 on a ventilator.

