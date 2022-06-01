Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 11.21%

The positivity rate is at 11.21%, compared tp 10.52% a week ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.

According to the state, 7,140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,945.

The positivity rate is at 11.21%, compared to 10.52% a week ago.

You can view a breakdown by county HERE.