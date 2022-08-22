Kentucky’s community college system welcomes 71,000 students

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System is expected to welcome more than 71,000 students for the fall semester.

KCTCS has 16 colleges which account for over 40 percent of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment, according to a press release.

“The first month of the fall 2022 semester is in full swing,” said Dr. Paul Czarapata, KCTCS president. “Every day, our dedicated staff and faculty are working hard to help our students as well as business partners and employees achieve personal, professional and economic success. We look forward to building on that momentum and can’t wait to continue offering exceptional service where and when our students need us.”

KCTCS has served over one million Kentuckians while maintaining the lowest tuition in the state (50 percent of most of the state’s four-year institutions) since it was created in 1998, according to a press release.

KCTCS also trains 8 in 10 of skilled trade workers and firefighters and 6 in 10 of the state’s nursing and allied healthcare credential holders.