Kentucky’s Chase Estep named SEC Player of the Week

The junior infielder led the league with 18 total bases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kentucky junior infielder Chase Estep was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. He is the 18th player to earn SEC Player, Pitcher or Newcomer of the Week since the beginning of 2017, a conference best total.

Estep led the SEC with 18 total bases and helped the Wildcats (10-2) earn a series win against eighth-ranked TCU. Estep was 6-for-12 against the Horned Frogs with a home run, a pair of doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. He hit a three-run home run to help Kentucky clinch the series on Saturday. Estep added three hits in the midweek with a homer, a double and two runs scored.

His accomplishments last week included:

Had the first four-hit game for UK this season, vs. TCU, and just second since the start of 2021 season.

Did not make an error at 3B.

Helped rough up the terrific TCU pitching staff. Friday starter Austin Krob had not allowed a run and only six hits in two starts but UK tagged him with seven runs on seven hits. UK also hit closer River Ridings with his first run allowed on the season.

For the week, Estep, from Corbin, Kentucky, batted .474 (9-19) with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 6 runs, 2 stolen bases, 4 walks, a .583 on-base percentage and 1.530 OPS.

UK will host Murray State and Ohio during the midweek and High Point this weekend in its last series before league play starts the following weekend. Fans can purchase tickets at UKBaseballTix.com.