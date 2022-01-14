Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 announced

Induction ceremony to be held in March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – George Ella Lyon and Loyal Jones, two icons of Appalachian writing, and James C. Klotter, an award-winning author and the State Historian of Kentucky for more than four decades, are among this year’s inductees into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

They will be added to the Hall of Fame along with two deceased Kentucky writers: groundbreaking Black journalist Ted Poston, who was born and raised in Hopkinsville, and poet Robert Hazel, who as a University of Kentucky creative writing professor, taught five previous Hall of Fame inductees.

An in-person ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. on March 24 at the Kentucky Theatre in Lexington, assuming COVID-19 infection rates decrease by then.

These five inductees join 50 others previously inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was created by the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in 2012 to recognize outstanding writers with strong ties to Kentucky. Members of the Hall are chosen by committees at the Carnegie Center and the Kentucky Arts Council, including some of the state’s most accomplished writers.

“It’s an honor to induct these legendary writers,” said Neil Chethik, executive director of The Carnegie Center. “They used their art to entertain and challenge us, to inform and inspire. And they brought Kentuckians’ story to the rest of the world.”

Lyon, Jones, and Klotter join seven other living Kentucky writers in the Hall of Fame: Nikky Finney, Wendell Berry, Bobbie Ann Mason, Barbara Kingsolver, Gayl Jones, Gurney Norman, and Sena Jeter Naslund. Sadly, two previous living inductees — bell hooks and Ed McClanahan — died in late 2021.

Biographies, bibliographies, and photos of the five new inductees, as well as previous inductees, can be found on the Carnegie Center website: https://carnegiecenterlex.org/kentucky-writers-hall-of-fame/