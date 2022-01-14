Kentucky will get $438 million over five years from new federal law

$87.7 million is coming in next few months alone

WASHINGTON – Kentucky will receive an estimated $438 million over the next five years as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s largest bridge formula program in American history, made possible by the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Democratic Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who represents the Third District in Louisville, said Friday.

The program represents the largest investment ever made in fixing bridges, dedicating more than $26.5 billion nationwide during the law’s five years of the law. A total of $5.3 billion will be available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 alone, of which Kentucky will receive $87.7 million.

“This is an enormous win for the people of Kentucky. We have more than 1,000 bridges that are designated as being in poor condition, but with this record-breaking investment we will be able to make critically needed repairs that will not only improve our infrastructure but will also create good jobs here in the Commonwealth,” said Yarmuth. “Previous Administrations tried but failed to enact comprehensive reform, which is why I’m so proud to have worked with President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to get this transformational infrastructure bill across the finish line. I look forward to working closely with Governor Beshear, transportation officials, and local leaders as these projects are prioritized and these much-needed improvements are made.”

The Bridge Formula Program funding can be used to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges throughout Kentucky, as well as “off-system” bridges that are not on the federal-aid highway system. This program does not fund major bridge projects like the Brent-Spence Bridge. Kentucky will be able to compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and $15 billion of national funding in the law dedicated to megaprojects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

“This record amount of funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow states and tribal governments to fix the bridges most in need of repair,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “It will also modernize them to withstand the effects of climate change and to make them safer for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders or trucks carrying freight.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town, or other local agency. While states normally must match federal funding with up to 20 percent state or local funding, the guidance issued by FHWA today notes that federal funds can be used for 100 percent of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating such locally owned off-system bridges.

FHWA released the first tranche of Bridge Formula Program funding to states for Fiscal Year 2022 here, in addition to the program guidance here. For a map of bridges, see https://infobridge.fhwa.dot.gov/ and USDOT Bridge Formula Program Funding and Condition by State.