Kentucky WBB at Auburn rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wildcats will play four games in eight days to end the month of January

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky at Auburn women’s basketball game originally scheduled for December 30, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams agreed on the reschedule date.

The two teams were supposed to play Dec. 30 but COVID protocol within the Auburn program postponed the contest.

The reschedule means Kentucky will conclude the month of January with four games in eight days. That stretch starts on Jan. 23 vs. Florida, then Jan. 25 at Auburn, Jan. 27 at Vanderbilt and Jan. 30 at LSU.