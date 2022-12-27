Kentucky voter registration grows post-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky saw over 11,000 new voters register in November, Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday.

Of the 11,078 new voters, 4,004 are considered a “net gain;” 7,074 voters were removed after the election — 5,517 who died, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent and 25 who voluntarily de-registered.

“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams in a press release. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”

Of registered voters:

Republican registrants account for 45.5 percent (1,633,890)

Democratic registrants account for 44.6 percent (1,603,358)

Independent or other affiliations account for 9.9 percent (356,983)

“Other” registration increased by 0.94 percent (3,338)

Adams says if you’d like to change your party affiliation you must do so by Dec. 31 to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023 primary of your choice.