Kentucky volleyball team earns two SEC weekly awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Volleyball team won two Southeastern Conference weekly awards Monday afternoon with Emma Grome winning her third-straight SEC Setter of the Week honor and libero Eleanor Beavin being named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Freshman setter Emma Grome led Kentucky to a .375 hitting percentage in its three matches this week, averaging 11.4 assists per set as she maintained her lead among NCAA freshman for assists per set. Grome led UK to a .416 hitting percentage against Georgia, its first time this season hitting above .400 against an SEC team. Grome also had six+ digs in all three matches and averaged over 2.5 digs per set to couple her assists per set.

Eleanor Beavin did a little of everything from the libero shirt this week, including recording a new career-high five aces in a three-set win over Texas A&M, and held the Aggies to a negative hitting percentage in the following match. Beavin averaged 3.89 digs per set to lead Kentucky, as the Wildcats held its opponents to a .101 hitting percentage in the three-match week. Beavin now has recorded double-digit digs in every SEC match but one. Beavin had seven aces on the week, averaging 0.78 per set.

Kentucky currently retains a one-match lead in the Southeastern Conference standings, sitting at 13-1 in league play. UK improves to 20-4 overall on the year. Texas A&M falls to 12-12 and 5-9 in the SEC.

The Wildcats will play a two-match series next weekend on The Plains in Auburn before closing the season Thanksgiving weekend against the second-place and nationally-ranked Florida Gators. Tickets for UK’s season finale against UF are on sale at Ukathletics.com/tickets.