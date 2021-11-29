Kentucky Volleyball earns No. 7 seed, hosting first, second rounds

Wildcats to play Southeast Missouri State on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Volleyball team has earned the No. 7 seed in the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Championship, the NCAA announced Sunday evening during the NCAA Selection Show (click here for team reaction).

With its national seed, Kentucky will be hosting Illinois, West Virginia and Southeast Missouri State for the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional beginning Friday night inside Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky, the sub-regional’s top-seeded team, will play SEMO on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Illinois will play West Virginia in the preceding the UK match at 5 p.m. ET

Tickets for the 2021 Lexington Sub-Regional will go on sale to UK Volleyball season ticket holders at 9 a.m. ET on Monday for the opportunity to purchase all-session tickets. All-session passes will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Single-session tickets go on-sale Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. ET. All tickets can be purchased through the UK Athletics Ticket Office at UKathletics.com/tickets, or by visiting its Lexington Ave. location.

All-session tickets are $18 for adults in reserved seating, $15 for adult general admission and $8 for college students with student ID’s and senior citizens or youth (6-18). Single-session tickets will be sold for $12 in reserved seating, $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors or college-aged student with a valid student ID or youth (6-18).

Fans should continue to check UKathletics.com for the most up-to-date information on the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Championship.

2021 Lexington Sub-Regional

Memorial Coliseum – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

5 p.m. ET – Illinois vs. West Virginia (TV: TBA)

7:30 p.m. ET – (7) Kentucky vs. SEMO (TV: TBA)

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

5 p.m. ET – Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 2 (TV: TBA)