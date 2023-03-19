Kentucky Vintage Festival comes to Central Bank Center

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- If you like vintage clothing, the Central Bank Center is the place to be Sunday.

The first Kentucky Vintage Festival is being held at the center from 10:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The festival has brought more than 80 vendors from around Kentucky and surrounding states. They’re offering vintage clothing, records, home goods, jewelry, hats, and much more, including a rare pair of overalls that organizers say were at least sixty years old.

Co-host Nick Nardiello says the festival was meant to bring out both young and old for a family friendly event.

“There’s so many vendors that they’ve been to a lot of outdoor shows, and we wanted to not have to worry about the weather, not have to worry about parking, getting in as many people to make it as accessible as possible,” says Nardiello. “Because it’s a college town, we have a really young vintage following. So they’re very active. They love fashion, they love coming to these events. We’ll see them in the good wills picking on an off day. So it’s really built a community in Lexington.”

Organizers say they hope to have another vintage festival in Lexington later this year.