Kentucky Vietnam veterans honored

Tuesday, a ceremony was held in Frankfort for Vietnam veterans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – National Vietnam War Veterans Day, or March 29, is an observance created to remember the day US troops left Vietnam in 1973.

Tuesday, veterans and state leaders gathered in Frankfort to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

According to the State Department of Veterans Affairs, there are about 100,000 Vietnam veterans across the Commonwealth.

Those veterans were honored during a ceremony at Vietnam War Memorial Park for their sacrifice.

The observance was created by President George W. Bush to pay respect to Vietnam veterans who weren’t honored when they returned to the US almost 50 years ago.

“When we look at Vietnam veterans, your grandfather, your great-uncle, your oldest cousin–they’re being recognized for their service and sacrifice. And also for the family members. Veterans are the product of our community. The investment in the community is the product of the service they do,” said Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Whitney Allen.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort contains the names of 1,108 Kentucky veterans who were killed in the Vietnam War.