Kentucky Vietnam veteran gets ramp at his home thanks to UPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A 76-year-old Vietnam veteran in Kentucky is now able to get in and out of his house more easily thanks to a brand new ramp.

It’s thanks to a non-profit project from a company known to come to your house, but never enter.

After about four hours of labor, the Wray family’s newest addition is complete.

“Man, I wasn’t expecting nothing like this,” said David Wray.

The UPS Foundation teamed up with nonprofit Ramp It Up to change the way 76-year-old veteran David Wray gets around.

“Everyone just thinks we think we just deliver packages. We are delivering what matters and we are delivering to this family a wheelchair ramp today,” said Greg Schneider.

Just a few weeks ago, Wray fell on the stairs.

His wife worried about more accidents happening. So she reached out to Ramp It Up.

Now, the Wrays are the seventh family in Louisville and 208th nationwide to receive a ramp from the organization.

They’re also one of the few with a UPS-funded ramp.

“You got in your car today, got your keys and you left. Well, some people can’t do that if they are amputees or can’t get out of their house, so they need ramps like this. You know, that’s why I say the three things this is all about: freedom, independence and accessibility. Some people don’t have that, and by having a wheelchair ramp you get that back. We provide them with that,” said Schneider.

About 20 UPS workers volunteered to build the wheelchair ramp for Wray.

The UPS Foundation funds charitable organizations like Ramp It Up throughout the country.

Whether it’s a package delivery or a ramp, UPS wants to help.

“It’s not all about getting attention for it. It’s just about making sure we are out trying to help people. We are not it for the attention or publicity. It’s just a matter of us trying to help people who need help. That’s really what it’s all about it,” said Bill Moore.

Ramp It Up puts requests through an application process.

Sometimes, insurance will cover it.

The organization focuses on people who can’t get ramps through their insurance providers.