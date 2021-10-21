Kentucky Vets fly to Washington D.C. to tour memorials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dozens of Kentucky Veterans received a hero’s welcome home late Wednesday night. Honor Flight Bluegrass sends Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials and reflect on their service and sacrifice but they’ve had to cancel the past two years due to the pandemic.

Around 80 Veterans returned from the nation’s capitol Wednesday to a very full room of greeters at Louisville International Airport. They departed for Washington D.C. earlier in the day for the day-long visit.

“We’ve got 16 World War II Veterans, 44 Korean War Veterans and 22 Vietnam Veterans on board this time,” said Mike DiGiuro, Mission Director for Honor Flight Bluegrass.

The Veterans toured several memorials including Arlington National Cemetery where they took part in a special wreath-laying ceremony.

Each stop, welcomed the Veterans with people saluting and holding signs thanking them for their service and sacrifice.

The very same gratitude was shown as the Veterans returned home, complete with a mail call of handwritten notes and joyful song by the Ladies for Liberty.

