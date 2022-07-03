Kentucky vendor market helps support local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A traveling vendors market in Chevy Chase in Lexington gave new business owners a chance to showcase their works.

Kentucky Pop-Ups hosted a trunk show Sunday at Morton Middle School. About thirty vendors set up out of their tents and car trunks.

The vendors offered a little bit of everything, including clothes, candles, wood art, and purses. Ten percent of the proceeds will go towards Morton Middle’s PTA.

Organizers say the goal of the pop up is to support local businesses, entrepreneurs, and crafters in an affordable way.

“So, I, like many people during the pandemic started my own creative exploration. I looked for booths or fairs that were affordable for someone just starting out small. Sometimes, the booth fees can get really high. So we offer a way to hit new people that are coming in to the creative market space,” said Kentucky Pop-Ups owner Elizabeth Stepp.

Kentucky pop-ups next show will be in Georgetown on July 16th.

