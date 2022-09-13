Kentucky unveils first PACE Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly.

The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning.

State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical, social, recreational and wellness services to those eligible in their homes and at the Pace Center.

The goal of PACE is to allow those who qualify for a nursing home level of care to instead continue living safely in their homes.

“It raises the level of options for people who need care so I’m really high on this program, it’s really good,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Kentuckians who are covered by both Medicare and Medicaid don’t need to pay a deductible or co-pay for PACE services.