Kentucky unemployment rates down in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Unemployment rates fell last month in Kentucky, the state reported.

The state’s preliminary unemployment rate in March was 4%, down 0.2 percentage point from February and down 0.7 percentage point from a year ago, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics in the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Kentucky’s civilian labor force was over 2 million last month. The number of people employed in March increased by 8,351 while the number of unemployed decreased by 4,371.

“With employment continuing to grow faster than the labor force, fewer workers reported that they were unemployed. These gains allowed Kentucky’s unemployment rate to return to the historic low that was set just before the pandemic,” University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark said.

Employment gains were seen in several major sectors, though losses in construction and manufacturing partially offset the gains, Clark said.

March estimates indicate that the state has recouped 93% of the 296,000 jobs lost when the coronavirus pandemic began, he said.