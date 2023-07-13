Kentucky TSA finds 51 guns in carry-on luggage in first half of year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Security Administration officers at airports across the state found 51 guns in carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, a slight increase from this time last year.

In the first six months of 2023, Louisville Muhammad Ali International and Blue Grass airports saw an increase over the same time period as last year, while other airports were unchanged.

Below is a list of TSA gun discoveries at Kentucky airports from Jan. 1 through June 30:

Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International: 1st half of 2023: 22 1st half of 2022: 22

Louisville Muhammad Ali International 1st half of 2023: 22 1st half of 2022: 20

Blue Grass Airport 1st half of 2023: 7 1st half of 2022: 6



In total, 51 guns were found at Kentucky airports in the first half of 2023; 48 guns were found during the first half of 2022.