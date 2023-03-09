Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews to begin treating roadsides for noxious weeds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will begin treating noxious and nuisance weeds growing along roadsides throughout the state soon.

KYTC targets 12 noxious weeds, the department said:

Amur Honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii)

Canada Thistle (Cirsium arvense)

Common Teasel (Dipsacus fullonum)

Cutleaf Teasel (Dipsacus laciniatus)

Japanese Knotweed (Polygonum cuspidatum)

Johnsongrass (Sorghum halepense)

Kudzu (Pueraria montana)

Marestail (Conyza canadensis)

Multiflora Rose (Rosa multiflora)

Nodding Thistle (Carduus nutans)

Poison Hemlock (Conium maculatum)

Spotted Knapweed (Centaurea stoebe)

“If left untreated, some weeds can grow several feet tall and impact driver visibility,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a press release. “Actively treating the weeds on state-maintained property enhances safety, prevents damage to ditches and drains and minimizes the presence of plants that attract deer near highways.”

Drivers are reminded to use caution when crews spraying for weeds are out on the roadways.