Kentucky trails Tennessee by 226 donations in Big Blue Crush blood drive

Low donor turnout impacting hospital blood supply for upcoming holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KBC) – After an exceptionally low turnout by fans on the second day of Big Blue Crush, Kentucky Blood Center has fallen even further behind in its competition with Medic Regional Blood Center and Tennessee fans. Kentucky saw 335 donors give lifesaving blood, while 453 Tennessee fans rolled up their sleeves Tuesday, leaving KBC trailing 707 to 933 for Medic.

It was the fewest donors KBC has seen in the competition on a single day in more than a decade.

“We have seen far less donors than we normally do for this event, which is discouraging and worrisome,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “The blood supply continues to remain at near critical levels, and that is concerning heading into a holiday week. This is about more than the competition at this point – it’s about saving lives.”

KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie and has won the competition the past two years.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a ringer-style Crush T-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse.

KBC urges Kentucky fans to help do their part to supply Kentucky hospitals with lifesaving blood for the Thanksgiving holiday by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at https://www.kybloodcenter.org/events/Big-Blue-Crush-2021

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as permits. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.