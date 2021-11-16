Kentucky trails Tennessee after opening day of blood drive

Kentucky trails by 108 donations in the 34th annual Big Blue Crush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the first day of the 34th annual Big Blue Crush now complete, Kentucky has gotten off to a great start, seeing 372 fans roll up their sleeves to donate. However, Medic Regional Blood Center took an big 108 donation lead early in the competition with 480 opening-day donations.

“Today was a great start to the week and a nice boost to the blood supply,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for Kentucky Blood Center. “We’re grateful to the loyal donors who came out today to help kick off this important competition, but we need to see more donors tomorrow if we want to keep our win streak going.”

To ensure a sufficient blood supply for the holidays, KBC and Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville annually compete to see whose donors can give the most blood the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Kentucky leads the rivalry 19 to 13 with one tie and has won the competition the past two years.

As a thank you for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a ringer-style Crush T-shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer from Texas Roadhouse. Donors at KBC donor centers on Monday and Tuesday will be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to UK’s final home game of the year vs. New Mexico State on Nov. 20 at Kroger Field.

KBC urges Kentucky fans to help gain ground and take the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 am – 6 pm for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at https://www.kybloodcenter.org/events/Big-Blue-Crush-2021

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feeling well and healthy, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space permits. To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.