Kentucky to use $2.5M in grants for flood study

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials say they will use $2.5 million in grants to study flood mitigation strategies in some of the areas that saw historic flooding in 2021.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the money to fund a study about the Kentucky River in Beattyville and portions of Lee County includes federal and state money.

Half is from a federal earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers for the Army Corps of Engineers, while the state’s half comes from Kentucky’s Flood Control Local Match Participation Program.

Rogers has requested another federal earmark of $800,000 for the study in fiscal year 2023.