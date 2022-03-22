Kentucky to receive nearly $75 million for long-term disaster recovery

The money is coming from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVQ) – Kentucky will receive $74,953,000 from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program to help with long-term disaster recovery in the state. The block grant program is through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The money will be used to help the state recover from several major disasters last year, including the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky in December and flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, helped secure the funding through the appropriations process.

The grant program provides highly flexible funds for long-term recovery in communities affected by natural disasters.

According to HUD, these funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including helping local governments cover their cost share of federal disaster recovery programs from other agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Federal Highway Administration. Communities can also use these funds to help rebuild and promote economic development.

“Natural disasters have pummeled Kentucky over the past year, causing devastation across our Commonwealth. I’ve maintained close contact with the local leaders coordinating our rebuilding efforts and have worked hard to support them at the federal level,” said Senator McConnell. “The Community Development Block Grant program plays an important role in helping communities fill funding gaps in their recovery efforts and I am incredibly pleased with today’s allocation. I will continue to look for more ways to support Kentuckians as they rebuild their homes and communities.”