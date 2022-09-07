Kentucky to receive at least $14M in JUUL settlement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL must pay nearly $440 million in a settlement to dozens of states across the country, including here in Kentucky.

The announcement comes after a two-year probe into the company’s marketing and sales practices. It found that JUUL deliberately marketed its products to young people even though e-cigarette sales to underage people are illegal.

JUUL’s marketing efforts included free samples, social media campaigns, launch parties and using young-looking models in its ad campaigns.

According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Camero, the Commonwealth will receive at least $14 million from the settlement.