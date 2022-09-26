Kentucky to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

Wildcats will hold their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires. The game will be yet another effort by UK to assist those in the state who have been affected by natural disasters as it will provide healing opportunities and raise funds for victims affected by recent floods.

In addition to the Blue-White Game, the team will travel to Eastern Kentucky for the day and conduct a community service activity for those impacted by the natural disaster through local organizations to continue the relief efforts. Prior to the game commencing, there will be a pregame Fan Fest outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena, highlighted by the UK basketball pregame show.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Ticket information and further details will be announced at a later date through Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

The game will tip at 6 p.m. ET.

Forty people have lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by first responders and hundreds of homes were destroyed. The National Weather Service reported that the rainfall over July 26-29, had a less than a one in 1,000 chance of it happening over any given four-day period in the region. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of clean water and destroyed roads and buildings.