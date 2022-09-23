Kentucky Theatre celebrating 100 years

Hannah Woosley-Collins,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Theatre is celebrating a century of illuminating the silver screen.

To commemorate its 100 years in October, the theatre has planned a month of celebration, including:

  • A gala and shindig of Oct. 8
  • A special screening of the horror classic Nosferatu, with live organ accompaniment, on Oct. 15
  • Jeff Tweedy of Wilco in concert on Oct. 19
  • A Rocky Horror double feature on Oct. 29
  • Classic (and not-so-classic) tales of terror all month, including two free films and a significant discount on the rest

Visit kentuckytheatre.org/100th-anniversary for pricing, times and more.

